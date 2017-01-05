Rescue in the Mediterranean
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft...more
Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the...more
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft...more
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the...more
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft...more
Migrants receive food on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with others, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft they were on drifted out of control in...more
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out...more
A migrant's feet peeks out of thermal blankets onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after being rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms from a raft that drifted out...more
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out...more
A migrant drinks water onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the...more
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out...more
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five...more
A migrant child is seen after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central...more
Lifeguards ferry migrants to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it...more
A migrant infant cries after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central...more
A lifeguard passes life jackets as migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of...more
Shoeless migrants are seen onboard a rescue craft during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control...more
A lifeguard pulls a migrant child to a rescue boat from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central...more
Lifeguards pull a migrant to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it...more
A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of...more
Migrants lift up children on an overcrowded raft, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some...more
Migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central...more
