Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Cholera fears in Haiti
After Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and shelter.
Battle for Mosul begins
Iraqi forces launch an offensive to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meet for their third and final presidential debate.
Who's at the final debate?
Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.