Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 9:05pm IST

Rescue in the Mediterranean Sea

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 15
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 15
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 15
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 15
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrant are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Cholera fears in Haiti

Cholera fears in Haiti

Next Slideshows

Cholera fears in Haiti

Cholera fears in Haiti

After Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and shelter.

20 Oct 2016
Battle for Mosul begins

Battle for Mosul begins

Iraqi forces launch an offensive to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

20 Oct 2016
Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

Clinton vs. Trump: the final debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton meet for their third and final presidential debate.

20 Oct 2016
Who's at the final debate?

Who's at the final debate?

Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas.

20 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast