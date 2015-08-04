Rescue on the high seas
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday...more
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants react after boarding the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant jumps from a rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) medics examine a semi-conscious migrant who was brought onto the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Live video footage transmitted from a Schiebel Camcopter S-100 drone showing a rubber dinghy packed with 118 migrants is seen on a monitor on board the MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) carrying rescued migrants approaches the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are helped to cross from their rubber dinghy to a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants are brought to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tunisian fishermen retrieve a rubber dinghy to take its outboard engine after 118 migrants were rescued from it, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant thanks the crew of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to an Italian Coast Guard vessel after being rescued, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants climb onto the Italian Coast Guard Vessel Oreste Corsi from a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants stand on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants play draughts using water bottle caps on the deck of the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Italian Coast Guard vessel pulls away from the MV Phoenix after taking on board its rescued migrants between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants climb onto an Italian Coast Guard vessel from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants stand in an Italian Coast Guard vessel after transferring from the MV Phoenix between Libya and the Italian island of Lampedusa, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
