Rescued after five days under rubble
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Nepalese Armed Police Force carry their officer as they cheer after successfully rescuing earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Nepalese Armed Police Force work at the ruins of the Hilton Hotel, the site where earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, was trapped in following an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel six days after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
The war in Vietnam
Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.
Almost human
Humanoid robots that can walk and talk like real people.
Baltimore protests
Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.
Warm waters of Cuba
Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.