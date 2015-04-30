Edition:
Rescued after five days under rubble

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of the Nepalese Armed Police Force carry their officer as they cheer after successfully rescuing earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of the Nepalese Armed Police Force work at the ruins of the Hilton Hotel, the site where earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, was trapped in following an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel six days after Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, a result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

