Resettling the Rohingya

A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant and children stand inside their shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child reacts while taking a bath after a haircut, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold placards while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child eats chocolate while queuing up with others for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
An Indonesian paramedic administers an anti-tetanus serum to a Rohingya migrant inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant woman cries as she talks on the phone to her mother in Malaysia, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant mother stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child sits along with others as they wait for immigration identification inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A Rohingya migrant mother stands nearby as her child holds a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Rohingya migrants queue up for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
