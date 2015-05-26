Resettling the Rohingya
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat collect their breakfast from a kitchen tent at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, has her hair cut by a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat cries while playing in a pile of clothes at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, waits in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, watches as Indonesian officials, including the Social Affairs minister, visit a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015....more
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat wait in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat are reflected in a puddle while waiting for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat receive their breakfast at temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat looks inside a new shower while her mother washes nearby inside at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat waits at the doorway of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat pray on the grounds of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. MREUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia recently by boat, receives English and Indonesian language classes from a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, plays with a water tap at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat receive medical treatment a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, stands in front of a fan at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat rest at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out of a window at a temporary shelter for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant child cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant and children stand inside their shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold placards while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant child eats chocolate while queuing up with others for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian paramedic administers an anti-tetanus serum to a Rohingya migrant inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant woman cries as she talks on the phone to her mother in Malaysia, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants queue up for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
