Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 5:35pm IST

Resettling the Rohingya

Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat collect their breakfast from a kitchen tent at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, has her hair cut by a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat cries while playing in a pile of clothes at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, waits in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, watches as Indonesian officials, including the Social Affairs minister, visit a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat wait in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat are reflected in a puddle while waiting for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat receive their breakfast at temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat looks inside a new shower while her mother washes nearby inside at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat waits at the doorway of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat pray on the grounds of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. MREUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia recently by boat, receives English and Indonesian language classes from a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, plays with a water tap at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat receive medical treatment a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, stands in front of a fan at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat rest at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out of a window at a temporary shelter for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A Rohingya migrant takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant and children stand inside their shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold placards while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant child eats chocolate while queuing up with others for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
An Indonesian paramedic administers an anti-tetanus serum to a Rohingya migrant inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant woman cries as she talks on the phone to her mother in Malaysia, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Rohingya migrants queue up for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
