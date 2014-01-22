Restoring antique cars
The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. ...more
A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Chanel haute couture
Karl Lagerfeld presents his haute couture collection for French fashion house Chanel.
Monkeys in a hot spring
Primates spend a day at the hot springs in a snow-covered town in Japan.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Bahrain air show
Aviation thrills at the Bahrain International Air Show in Manama.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.