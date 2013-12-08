Edition:
Results day: 2013 assembly elections

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C, holding microphone), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, addresses the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (front), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures after addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures before addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during celebrations in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) watch a fire performer during celebrations outside party's headquarters in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, celebrate after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, celebrate after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after his election win against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, celebrate after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after winning against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit during state elections, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A performer plays a drum outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the celebrations in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the celebrations in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A supporter wearing a cap carrying a picture of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attends the celebrations outside the party's headquarters in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave party flags as they celebrate outside the party's headquarters in Ahmedabad December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>(From L - R) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP and leader Arun Jaitley show victory signs before their meeting in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for Delhi chief minister, Harsh Vardhan (C), waves to his supporters in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Members of a band play drums during the celebrations outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>An artist plays a pipe during the celebrations outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Dancers perform during celebrations outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Dancers perform during celebrations outside the headquarters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A supporter wearing a mask of Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrates outside the party's headquarters in Ahmedabad December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

