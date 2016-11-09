Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State
Priests hold the first mass at the mart shmoni Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peshmerga forces walk with their weapons in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces walks through a hole in the wall in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces inspects the Mart Shmoni Church, near an explosive belt belonging to Islamic State militants, since it was recaptured from Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peshmerga forces take cover in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Houses are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Priests with Peshmerga forces inspect the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damage is seen in the Mart Shmoni Church after it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces pray in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces stands outside the Mart Shmoni Church since it was recaptured from the Islamic State in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damaged homes due to clashes are seen through a glass window of a military vehicle in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Peshmerga forces drive in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces stands on a building in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Pain for India after bank note shock
The withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee bank notes has led to confusion and anger among Indians after the government's shock move.
Victory for Trump
Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House.
Hindu Sena for Trump
Hindu Sena, an Indian fringe group, lends support to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.
President Trump
Republican Donald Trump defied the polls and pundits to be elected as 45th president of the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.