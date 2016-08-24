Return from Rio
Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Team GB athletes pose with their medals for selfies as they return home at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A child touches the medals of Spain's Olympic medalist Saul Craviotto, who won a gold medal for Men's Kayak Double (K2) 200m and a bronze medal for Men's Kayak Single (K1) 200m, after his arrival at the airport in Ranon, northern Spain, August 23,...more
German President Joachim Gauck (C) waves as he welcomes German athletes in Frankfurt, Germany August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh and Caster Semenya pose for a picture after arriving at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Puerto Rican Olympians are greeted by the crowd while riding on a bus during a welcome ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Russia's Olympic silver medalists Yana Kudryavtseva (L) and Yulia Efimova attend a welcoming ceremony at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
School children sing as they welcome South Africa's medalists during their arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Russian Olympic team react to a fallen studio lamp during a welcoming ceremony at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pernille Blume, Danish gold medalist in the women's swimming 50m freestyle, is greeted by her brother at the Copenhagen Airport in Copenhagen on August 23, 2016. Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark/via REUTERS
French President Francois Hollande (C) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) pose with France's Olympic athletes in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Lara Hoffmann (C) celebrates with other German athletes after their return in Frankfurt, Germany August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Team GB athletes take pictures from their aircraft at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Team GB return home at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain August 23, 2016 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar gestures as she stands in a vehicle during her felicitation parade on the outskirts of Agartala, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Three-time Olympic gold medal winner Kristin Armstrong poses for photos with fans and an American flag in her hometown of Boise, Idaho, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Silver medalist badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she stands on top of a bus during her felicitation parade in Hyderabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev (C), who won a gold medal for Men's Wrestling Freestyle 86 kg, dances at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Yuri Alvear, silver medalist in women's judo 70kg, and Oscar Figueroa, gold medalist in men's weightlifting 62kg, are received upon their return to Cali, Colombia August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Puerto Rican Olympians ride on a bus during a welcome ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
