Wed Apr 24, 2013

Return of Bird Flu

<p>An airport staff member wearing a mask takes a passenger's temperature at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, waves as she is being transferred to a public ward from the ICU at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>An employee wearing a protection suit sprays disinfectant on chickens at a poultry market in Hefei, Anhui province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A worker adjusts a water dispensing device at a chicken farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Doctors and nurses attend a training course for treatment of H7N9 virus at a hospital, where a H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Technicians wearing protection suits begin to cull poultry at a poultry wholesale market, where H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People Square, downtown Shanghai, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A passenger from China walks behind a signboard toward the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Technical staff from the animal disease prevention and control center inject chickens with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine in Shangsi county, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

