Return of Mogadishu

<p>A Ugandan soldier from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) walks inside Mogadishu National Stadium in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 12, 2013 received by Reuters January 16, 2013. Formerly a main base for the Al-Qaeda-allied violent extremist group Al Shabaab, the once impressive stadium was used as a headquarters for the group's operations in Mogadishu, a training ground for their fighters and a site where they executed prisoners and tested and assembled improvised explosive devices (IEDs). After two decades of near-constant conflict, Somalia is enjoying its longest period of peace and growing security since Al Shabaab was driven from Mogadishu in August 2011. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout</p>

<p>Two Ugandan soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand inside Mogadishu National Stadium in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 12, 2013 received by Reuters January 16, 2013. REUTERS/ AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

<p>Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones</p>

<p>Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones</p>

<p>A studio technician at Radio Shabelle works to prepare a show for broadcast, at the station in Mogadishu December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout</p>

<p>Ugandan Marines patrol the waters off the coast of Mogadishu, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout </p>

<p>Students of SIMAD University attend their graduation ceremony, along with over 600 other students, in Mogadishu November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

<p>Satellite dishes stand on the roof of Kulmiye News Network in the heart of Mogadishu December 8, 2012. While peace has largely returned to the city, journalists working in Mogadishu continue to face huge risks in their effort to report news. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout </p>

<p>Two Somali men jog inside Baanadir Stadium in the Abd-Aziz District of the Somali capital Mogadishu in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 12, 2013 received by Reuters January 16, 2013. REUTERS/ AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

<p>Supporters parade to celebrate the victory of newly elected Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, along the streets of Mogadishu September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Residents of Mogadishu look on as Nigerian police officers conduct a foot patrol near Lido beach in Somalia's capital October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/Handout </p>

<p>A man reads the Koran on the first day of Ramadan in Mogadishu July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>A fisherman carrying fish walk past buildings destroyed during the war near a port in Mogadishu June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Police personnel undergo criminal investigation training at the General Kaahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout </p>

<p>Recently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) demonstration self-defence techniques during a passing-out parade at an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) training facility on the western fringes of the Somali capital Mogadishu August 14, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout</p>

<p>Men play with a ball at a beach in Mogadishu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A boy reacts during food distribution from an international non-government organization (NGO) in Mogadishu June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Somali athletes run along a street as they train during preparations for the 2012 London Olympic Games in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, in this March 14, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/Files </p>

<p>Turkish volunteer doctors operate a sick Somali man at a Turkish run hospital in Howlwadaag district, southern Mogadishu, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

<p>Children play in front of a Catholic church destroyed during a war in Mogadishu June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Ugandan soldiers of 341 Battalion serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) man the frontline near the main road on the northern edge of Maslah Town, the northern city limit of the Somali capital Mogadishu, as an earth-mover fills defensive barriers with sand, in this handout photograph dated April 30, 2012 and released May 1, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

<p>A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows a dock worker walking past a ship inside the seaport of the Somali capital Mogadishu August 6, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

<p>A man prepares snacks on the first day of Ramadan in Mogadishu July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Faruk </p>

<p>A man rides his motorbike at the Lido beach, near the waters of the Indian Ocean, north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

<p>A general view of Somalia's capital of Mogadishu December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones/Handout </p>

