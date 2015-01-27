Return to Auschwitz
Survivors attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Guests and officials listen to Jewish and Christian prayers during a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Survivors Janos Forgacs, Eva Rethazi and Imre Varsanyi (R-L) from Hungary pose for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivor Juda Widaski, 96, poses for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Guests and officials attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Director Steven Spielberg and World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Survivor Roman Kent makes a speech at a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A survivor walks in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
French Jews in Israel
With anti-Semitism rising in France, French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
Police clash with Maasai protesters
Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz
Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.