Return to Everest
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bruise on the hand of Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, is pictured as he speaks with the media at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa (L), who says it's his 10th Everest summit, poses for a picture with Chinese climber Liu Lei after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian climber Ratnesh Panday, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, sits with frostbitten fingers inside the ambulance after being rescued from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued form Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
View of the black pyramidal summit of Everest and the Khumbu Icefall from the summit of nearby hill Kala Patthar (5,600 metres) December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ryan Woo
Climbers ascend towards camp four from camp three to summit Everest May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers climb Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest May 15, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers cross a part of Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest April 28, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers walk towards camp four from camp three at Everest, in this picture taken on May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Climbers descend from camp one to base camp at Mount Everest, in this picture taken on May 21, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
A rescue helicopter prepares to land at basecamp at Everest, in this picture taken on May 23, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Buckingham Palace garden party
Britain's royal family host a party on the grounds of their London residence.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
New York pets
From tortoises to goats to rats, a look at the pets of Manhattan.
Indian summer
As India braces for the summer season, here are our photos showing glimpses of daily life under the sizzling sun.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.