Pictures | Wed May 25, 2016 | 4:25pm IST

Return to Everest

Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, speaks with the media with a bruise on his face, at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A bruise on the hand of Indian climber Nava Kumar Phukon, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, is pictured as he speaks with the media at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Phurba Tenzing Sherpa (L), who says it's his 10th Everest summit, poses for a picture with Chinese climber Liu Lei after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Chinese climber Liu Lei, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, gets a checkup inside an ambulance after returning from Mount Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Indian climber Ratnesh Panday, who says he successfully climbed Mount Everest, sits with frostbitten fingers inside the ambulance after being rescued from Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued form Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Australian climber Robert Gropel, husband of Maria Strydom, 34, who died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, sits inside his hotel after being rescued from Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
View of the black pyramidal summit of Everest and the Khumbu Icefall from the summit of nearby hill Kala Patthar (5,600 metres) December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Climbers ascend towards camp four from camp three to summit Everest May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers climb Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest May 15, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers cross a part of Khumbu Icefall using a ladder at Everest April 28, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers walk towards camp four from camp three at Everest, in this picture taken on May 19, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Climbers descend from camp one to base camp at Mount Everest, in this picture taken on May 21, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A rescue helicopter prepares to land at basecamp at Everest, in this picture taken on May 23, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
