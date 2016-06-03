Return to Fort McMurray
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Next Slideshows
Battling Islamic State on two fronts
Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
France revolts against labor reform
Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.
Pictures of the month: May
Our top photos from the month of May.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.