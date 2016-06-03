Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 9:01am IST

Return to Fort McMurray

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
1 / 30
A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
2 / 30
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
3 / 30
Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
4 / 30
A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
5 / 30
Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
6 / 30
Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
7 / 30
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
8 / 30
Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
9 / 30
A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
10 / 30
Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
11 / 30
Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
12 / 30
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
13 / 30
Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
14 / 30
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
15 / 30
Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
16 / 30
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
17 / 30
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
18 / 30
Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
19 / 30
Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
20 / 30
John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
21 / 30
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
22 / 30
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
23 / 30
A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
24 / 30
Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
25 / 30
A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
26 / 30
Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
27 / 30
Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
28 / 30
Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
29 / 30
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Battling Islamic State on two fronts

Forces launch twin assaults on two of the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, and Manbij, Syria.

03 Jun 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Jun 2016
France revolts against labor reform

France revolts against labor reform

Rail workers strike as part of ongoing protests against plans to loosen France's protective labor law.

02 Jun 2016
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the month of May.

02 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast