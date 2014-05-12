Edition:
Return to Homs

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A woman stands near belongings recovered form her home, following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A woman stands near belongings recovered form her home, following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man and his children inspect his shop at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man and his children inspect his shop at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the city on buses this week in exchange for the release of dozens of captives held by rebels in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST)

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the city on buses this week in exchange for the release of dozens of captives held by rebels in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST)

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Return to Homs

