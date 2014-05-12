Return to Homs
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman stands near belongings recovered form her home, following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman stands near belongings recovered form her home, following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A man and his children inspect his shop at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the...more
A man and his children inspect his shop at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the city on buses this week in exchange for the release of dozens of captives held by rebels in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST)
Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Men carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs...more
A man sits near belongings recovered form his home at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the city on buses this week in exchange for the release of dozens of captives held by rebels in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST)
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, May 10,2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents carry belongings from home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen at the al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri