Return to Tattooine
People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event in the Star Wars movie set at Ong Jmal, in Nefta, Tunisia, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A view of the Star Wars movie set is seen at Ong Jmal, in Nefta, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tourists look at a Tunisian man selling traditional souvenirs at the Star Wars movie set in Ong Jmal, in Nefta, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A men sell souvenirs at the Star Wars movie set in Ong Jmal, in Nefta, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tourists jump as they pose for a photo at the Star Wars movie set in Ong Jmal, in Nefta, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed up as Darth Vader and the Emperor's Royal Guard (in red) from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A policeman interacts with a man dressed as a stormtrooper from the Star Wars movies during a tourism event in Tozeur, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Local boys sell traditional souvenirs in the Star Wars movie set in the Ong Jmal, in Nefta, southern Tunisia, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade during a tourism event in the Star Wars movie set at Ong Jmal, in Nefta, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Children interact with a man dressed as a stormtrooper from the Star Wars movies during a tourism event in Tozeur, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed as stormtroopers and Princess Leia from the Star Wars movies dance during a tourism event in Tozeur, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A person dressed as the Emperor's Royal Guard from the Star Wars movies participates in a parade during a tourism event in Tozeur, May 3, 2014. . REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies take part in a parade as part of a tourism event at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Festival-goers ride a camel during the Electronic Music Festival in the Ong Jmal, Nefta, southern Tunisia, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies pose for pictures during a tourism event at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Festival-goers walk in the Star Wars movie set during the Electronic Music Festival in the Ong Jmal, in Nefta, February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People dressed up as characters from the Star Wars movies participate in a tourism event in Tozeur, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Festival-goers dressed up as Star Wars characters pose for pictures during the Electronic Music Festival in the Ong Jmal in the Nefta, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
