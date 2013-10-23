Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2013 | 8:55pm IST

Returning salmon to the rivers

<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to...more

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through woods towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. Members of Czech Fishing Union and Bohemian Switzerland National Park release salmon every year to Kamenice river as part of the reintroduction program kicked-off in 1998. The program is aimed at stabilizing the salmon population in the Czech Republic and at reintroducing the fish to rivers after almost 50 years of absence caused by massive industrial pollution during the communist era. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
1 / 14
<p>A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A fishermen weighs salmon fry in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
2 / 14
<p>A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from a tub in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
3 / 14
<p>Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers line up as fishermen take out salmon fry from oxygen bags near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
4 / 14
<p>A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A fishermen takes out salmon fry from an oxygen bag near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
5 / 14
<p>Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers release salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
6 / 14
<p>Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Salmon fry are seen in an oxygen bag in a hatchery near the German town of Nuestadt October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
7 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
8 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk towards the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
9 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
10 / 14
<p>Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Volunteers carrying buckets containing salmon fry walk through the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
11 / 14
<p>A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
12 / 14
<p>A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A salmon fry swims in a ladle as it is released into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
13 / 14
<p>A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A volunteer releases salmon fry into the Kamenice river near the village of Jetrichovice October 22, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Royal christening

Royal christening

Next Slideshows

Royal christening

Royal christening

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a private christening for their son, Prince George.

23 Oct 2013
Building Venice's gondolas

Building Venice's gondolas

The sleek black gondolas that whisper through Venice bear the hallmarks of a tiny but proud group of artisans striving to keep alive the traditional building...

23 Oct 2013
The skylines

The skylines

Skylines captured across various landscapes in India.

23 Oct 2013
Zero gravity

Zero gravity

As space film "Gravity" captures the imagination of audiences, here's a look at astronauts in zero gravity.

23 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures