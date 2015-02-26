Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar

Abdul Kadar cries as he talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. Abdul Kadar's 14-year-old daughter left home one morning and never came back. She is now in a camp in Thailand or Malaysia. Traffickers are...more

Abdul Kadar cries as he talks with traffickers from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, January 30, 2015. Abdul Kadar's 14-year-old daughter left home one morning and never came back. She is now in a camp in Thailand or Malaysia. Traffickers are demanding a $1,500 ransom that Abdul Kadar, a Rohingya rickshaw driver earning about $1.50 a day, cannot pay. Abdul Kadar told them to find a man who wants to marry his daughter, then ask him to pay the ransom. He knows he is effectively giving the traffickers permission to sell his daughter. "All I have are worries," he says. "I can't do anything." REUTERS/Minzayar

