Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 1, 2017 | 9:46pm IST

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 18
Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 18
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico....more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
3 / 18
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
4 / 18
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
5 / 18
People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 18
Carmen Guizar Montiel wipes a tear away as she is reunited with family after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carmen Guizar Montiel wipes a tear away as she is reunited with family after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Carmen Guizar Montiel wipes a tear away as she is reunited with family after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 18
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 18
U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agent looks to relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border, as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 18
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
10 / 18
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Relatives separated by immigration hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
11 / 18
Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 18
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 18
A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 18
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 18
Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California....more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 18
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 18
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Next Slideshows

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

29 Apr 2017
After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

28 Apr 2017
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

28 Apr 2017
India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

28 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast