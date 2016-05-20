Revealing Cannes
A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Izabel Goulart poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lana Zakocela poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Liya Kebede poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Chanel Iman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Ana de Armas poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (
Model Karlie Kloss poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Paz Vega poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
