Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 21, 2016 | 12:55am IST

Revealing Cannes

A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman

A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 22
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 22
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 22
Model Izabel Goulart poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Izabel Goulart poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Izabel Goulart poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 22
Lana Zakocela poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Lana Zakocela poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Lana Zakocela poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 22
Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss poses during a photocall as she arrives to attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 22
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 22
Model Liya Kebede poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Model Liya Kebede poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Liya Kebede poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 22
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 22
Model Chanel Iman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Model Chanel Iman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Model Chanel Iman arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 22
Actress Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Actress Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 22
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 22
Cast member Ana de Armas poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Ana de Armas poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Cast member Ana de Armas poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the screening of the film "Hands of Stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
13 / 22
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (

Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (
Close
14 / 22
Model Karlie Kloss poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Karlie Kloss poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss poses on red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 22
Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 22
Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 22
Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Model Toni Garrn poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
18 / 22
Cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Cast members pose on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 22
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 22
Actress Paz Vega poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Paz Vega poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Actress Paz Vega poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The BFG" (Le Bon Gros Geant). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
21 / 22
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
"The Last Face" of Cannes

"The Last Face" of Cannes

Next Slideshows

"The Last Face" of Cannes

Director Sean Penn presents his latest film "The Last Face" at the Cannes Film Festival.

20 May 2016
amfAR gala at Cannes

amfAR gala at Cannes

Celebrities attend amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2016 event, during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

20 May 2016
Fashion highlights from Cannes

Fashion highlights from Cannes

Red carpet style during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

19 May 2016
Hollywood's gender pay gap

Hollywood's gender pay gap

A look at the top-earning actors and actresses according to Forbes, as Robin Wright reveals that she fought for the same pay as her House of Cards co-star Kevin...

18 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast