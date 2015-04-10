Revolutionary Cuba
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit by U.S. Senator Charles McGovern, May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Ernesto Che Guevara plays golf as Fidel Castro stands behind him at Colina Villareal in Havana. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina
A tank of the Cuban Armed Forces is seen in position near the area where some 1,500 anti-Castro allies came ashore at Playa Giron beach during the Bay of Pigs invasion on the south coast of Cuba, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro attends maneuvers during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford, chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians, in Havana, July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko - Big Warrior Chief. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro holds a child during the 4th Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana, February 3, 1965. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands atop a downed B-26 bomber after the Bay of Pigs' invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban soldiers (R) interview captured members of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission, in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro presents Chile's President Salvador Allende with the Jose Marti medal during Allende's visit to Cuba, in Havana, December 14, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
File photo of Fidel Castro preparing for an interview with Channel 7 from Chile at the Chilean embassy in Havana, 1971. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to members of the Cuban Armed Forces during the Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina/Files
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd during Mother's Day as President of Cuba's Women's Federation Vilma Espin (R-rear) and Blas Roca listen in Havana in 1962. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses a crowd people in La Plata in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba, during the 15th anniversary of the Agrarian Reform, May 17, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Eduardo Dorticos signs the nationalization of U.S. banks represented on the island as Cuba's Prime Minister Fidel Castro looks on in Havana, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Romania's President Nicolae Ceausescu, stand together during an event at the cement factory "Merceron" in Santiago de Cuba, August 1973. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro stands in front of a statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti while attending an event to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution at Revolution Square in Havana, 1965. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro raises hands with Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Leonid Ilich Brezhnev as Castro's brother Raul stands near at Havana's Jose Marti airport, January 31, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro hands out a trophy to Soviet Union's cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin as Ernesto Che Guevara stands near in Havana, May 26, 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba, November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
File photo of (L-R) Chief of Cuba's Armed Forces Raul Castro, Cuba's cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko during a reception ceremony at Havana's Jose Marti airport, October 1980, after...more
Fidel Castro receives 255 children from Ukraine affected by the radiation fallout in Chernobyl and who will undergo medical treatment in Cuba, July 2, 1990. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands next to U.S.-built armaments captured during the Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro is seen during the 10 million tons sugar cane harvest in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro plays baseball in Havana in August 1964. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
A captured member of the CIA-trained invasion force after the Bay of Pigs invasion, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro shakes hands with interim U.N. Secretary U.Thant after a meeting on the missile crisis in Havana, 1962. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro gives his cap to Argentina's soccer star Diego Maradona at the Revolution Palace in Havana, July 28, 1987. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Osvaldo Dorticos and Fidel Castro attend the II Declaration of Havana, February 4, 1962. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend a ceremony for the victims of a downed Cuban plane in Havana, October 15, 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro stands at Havana's Jose Marti airport after sending doctors and medical personnel to Armenia to treat earthquake victims, May 10, 1978. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and his brother Raul attend the 20th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution at Revolution Square in Havana, February 1, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Chile's President Salvador Allende and Fidel Castro visit the Valle de Picadura in Cuba, December 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's President Fidel Castro talks to women during a visit to Cienfuegos, Cuba, after the region was affected by heavy rains, June 10, 1988. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro casts his vote during elections for the National Assembly delegates in Havana, April 8, 1979. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina
Next Slideshows
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
The shooting of Walter Scott
Police conduct and race relations come to the forefront with the death of Walter Scott in South Carolina.
Jodhpur, the blue city of India
A look at Rajasthan's Jodhpur city through our photographer Adnan Abidi's lens.
Displaced in Sudan
Residents fleeing clashes between government forces and armed groups arrive at Zam Zam camp in North Darfur.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.