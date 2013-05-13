Edition:
Richard Branson's feminine side

<p>British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. Branson shaved his legs before he dressed up as a stewardess during a flight from Australia to Malaysia on May 12 after losing a bet with his friend Fernandes on which of their 2010 Formula One racing car teams would finish ahead of the other. REUTERS/Bill Hatto</p>

British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. Branson shaved his legs before he dressed up as a stewardess during a flight from Australia to Malaysia on May 12 after losing a bet with his friend Fernandes on which of their 2010 Formula One racing car teams would finish ahead of the other. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

<p>Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto</p>

Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

<p>Richard Branson (L) looks at the uniform he will wear, as it is held up by AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto</p>

Richard Branson (L) looks at the uniform he will wear, as it is held up by AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

<p>AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes pretends to kiss Richard Branson (L), who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes pretends to kiss Richard Branson (L), who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Richard Branson, wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, arrives during an AirAsia promotional event at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Richard Branson, wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, arrives during an AirAsia promotional event at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Richard Branson (C), wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, poses as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event after they arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Richard Branson (C), wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, poses as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event after they arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (R) presents a certificate to Richard Branson, who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (R) presents a certificate to Richard Branson, who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>The certificate presented to Richard Branson by AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes is seen during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

The certificate presented to Richard Branson by AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes is seen during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Richard Branson, wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, speaks during an AirAsia promotional event after arriving at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Richard Branson, wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, speaks during an AirAsia promotional event after arriving at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Richard Branson (R), wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, and AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes spray champagne during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. . REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Richard Branson (R), wearing an AirAsia stewardess uniform, and AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes spray champagne during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. . REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

