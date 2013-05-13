Richard Branson's feminine side

British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. Branson shaved his legs before he dressed up as a stewardess during a flight from Australia to Malaysia on May 12 after losing a bet with his friend Fernandes on which of their 2010 Formula One racing car teams would finish ahead of the other. REUTERS/Bill Hatto