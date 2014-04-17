Edition:
India
Thu Apr 17, 2014

Richest rappers

<p>1. Sean Diddy Combs remains the wealthiest hip-hop artist, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Diddy is worth $700 million thanks largely to interests in non-musical ventures. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>2. Dr. Dre is worth $550 million, helped by the success of his Beats by Dr. Dre headphone line. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>3. Jay Z is worth $520 million. REUTERS/Pool</p>

<p>4. Cash Money co-founder Birdman is worth $160 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>5. 50 Cent is worth $140 million, thanks to his $100 million payout from the sale of his VitaminWater stake back in 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

