Ricky Ponting - The last innings
Australia's Ricky Ponting runs onto the WACA in Perth at the start of his second innings during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against South Africa December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting hits a boundary off a ball from South Africa's Morne Morkel at the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) knicks the ball to be out caught by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (L) at the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) looks back after being caught out by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (R) at the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
South Africa's Robin Peterson (3rd R), captain Graeme Smith (2nd R) and Hashim Amla (R) congratulate Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third test cricket match December 3, 2012....more
South Africa's Faf du Plessis (C) congratulates Australia's Ricky Ponting (L) as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third test cricket match December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting acknowledges spectators as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Australia December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting (C) acknowledges spectators as he leaves the WACA in Perth during the fourth day's play of the third cricket test match against Australia December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting (2nd R) poses with his wife Rianna and daughters Emmy (L) and Matisse (R) at the WACA in Perth after the third test cricket match December 3, 2012. Ponting, the 37-year-old former Australia captain, celebrated the end of his test career on Monday with his 168th match. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting (2nd L) poses with his wife Rianna and daughters Emmy (centre R) and Matisse (L) at the WACA in Perth after the third test cricket match December 3, 2012. Ponting, the 37-year-old former Australia captain, celebrated the end of his test career on Monday with his 168th match. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Ricky Ponting is carried off the WACA in Perth by team mates David Warner (L) and captain Michael Clarke after the third test cricket match December 3, 2012. Ponting, the 37-year-old former Australia captain, celebrated the end of his test career on Monday with his 168th match. REUTERS/Stringer
