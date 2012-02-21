Ricky Ponting through the years
Australia's Ricky Ponting is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Suraj Randiv during their first One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Kandy August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Ricky Ponting of Australia is hit by a ball during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa in Centurion October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Australian cricket player Ricky Ponting speaks during a news conference in Sydney February 21, 2012. Ponting said he will continue to play test cricket, but doesn't expect to play one-day cricket for Australia any more. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Ricky Ponting of Australia leaves the field after he was caught out by Faf du Plessis of South Africa during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Port Elizabeth October 23 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) hits out watched by England's Matt Prior during the fourth one-day international cricket match at Lord's, London, on September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown
England's Paul Collingwood (R) leaps out of the way after Australia's Ricky Ponting hits out watched by Craig Kieswetter (C) during the third one-day international cricket match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester June 27, 2010. ...more
Australia's captain Ricky Ponting (R) celebrates after running out India's Yuvraj Singh during their fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Mohali November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Ricky Ponting and the Australian team celebrate with the Natwest trophy after the series finished 6-1 after the seventh one-day international cricket match was won by England at the Riverside, Chester-le-Street, England on September 20, 2009. ...more
Australia's captain Ricky Ponting watches as he is caught by England's Craig Kieswetter for 15 during their fifth one-day international cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Australia's then captain Ricky Ponting with his one-year-old daughter Emmy on the field after Australia defeated England by an innings and 80 runs in the fourth Ashes cricket test match at Headingley Carnegie cricket ground in Leeds, England August...more
Australia's captain Ricky Ponting blocks the ball from getting to the boundary off the bat of West Indies Shivnarine Chanderpaul during their second one-day cricket international in St. George's, Grenada, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Andy Clark ...more
Ricky Ponting (R) watches teammate Andrew Symonds bat during training in St. George's, Grenada June 26, 2008. Australia will meet West Indies in their second one-day international Friday. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper Mahendra Dhoni looks on during their tri-series one-day cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting celebrates scoring a century against New Zealand during the third and deciding match of the Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket series in Hobart December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting holds the trophy after winning the seven one-day international cricket match series against India during a presentation ceremony in Mumbai October 17, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting reacts after playing a shot against India during their seventh and final one-day international cricket match in Mumbai October 17, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting gestures during a cricket training session in Nagpur October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Australia's Ricky Ponting relaxes at a hotel swimming pool in Kochi October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/files
Ricky Ponting hits the ball as New Zealand wicket keeper Brendon McCullum looks on during their One Day International cricket match in Perth, Western Australia, January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Ricky Ponting (R) of Australia takes a one-handed catch to dismiss Russel Arnold of Sri Lanka for 76 runs, as Michael Clarke (L) backs up during their third one-day final cricket match in Brisbane February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files
Ricky Ponting plays a sweep shot during a one-day match against the West Indies in Melbourne January 14, 2005. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Ricky Ponting (L) is run out by West Indies bowler Merv Dillon for 43 runs during the sixth one-day game in Bridgetown March 24, 1999. REUTERS/DG/CLH/Files
