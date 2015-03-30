Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a...more
A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is pictured in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, May 15, 2014....more
Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Cricket World Cup 2015 Final
How Australia and New Zealand battled it out.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
The rich give away their wealth
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the roster of the very wealthy who are donating their fortunes to charity.
India this week
Some of our best pictures from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.