Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 9:40pm IST

Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is pictured in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
