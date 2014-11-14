Riding a fine line
A general view shows Jerusalem's light rail tram as it passes by the old city's walls in Jerusalem November 13, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek...more
Launched in 2011, the project was hailed as a piece of infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing Israelis and Palestinians closer through shared public rail transport. While in some ways that has happened, the past few months have torn...more
A man sits on a bench at a light railway station in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman (L) and a woman carrying a child are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A sign shows part of the route of the light tram in Jerusalem, at one of its stations in town November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A light railway driver drives a tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman looks out of a window as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A girl uses a mobile phone as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border policemen ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women speak on their phones as they ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian men are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman (L) and an Israeli woman ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers are seen through a light rail tram window as they stand at a station in Jerusalem October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men are seen through a light rail tram window as they sit on a bench outside Jerusalem's Old City October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman is seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border policemen are seen through a light rail tram window as they walk on a crosswalk in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teens play music as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pedestrians walk on a crosswalk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border police officers sit at a station as a light rail tram approaches in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pedestrians walk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
