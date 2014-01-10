Riding India's railways
Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2012. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the opening up of one of the country's last great state-controlled industries. Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world, operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman carrying bamboo sticks crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man looks at a notice board inside the information center at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man from India's northeastern state looks at his mobile phone at the platform while waiting for a train to board back to his home at a railway station in the southern Indian city of Chennai, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People living in slums near the railway tracks use the water supply from its broken pipelines to wash clothes and take baths in Delhi, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters cross the tracks to reach the other side of the platform in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers sit on the floor while traveling inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers travel inside an overcrowded general class compartment of the Kalka Mail train in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men bathe using pipes that supply water to trains at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A commuter walks past a board showing the train timetable at Allahabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Train driver Ts Unnikrishnan Nair, 60, who has been working for Indian Railways for 40 years, drives his train from Kalyan Railway Station toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
Commuters stand at open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A laundryman dries clothes in middle of railway tracks at a suburban station in Mumbai, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manual levers used to change train tracks are pictured at Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters travel in a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An employee works in the control room of Kalyan Railway Station in Mumbai, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters stand by the open doors of a suburban train as it goes over a bridge in the outskirts of Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman rests her child on the ticket counter as she buys a train ticket at Allahabad Railway Station, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bicycle hangs from the window of a train at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A stray dog sleeps under a chair as commuters pass by at Church Gate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Homemade alcohol containers hang from a train window at Parsha Bazar railway station in Bihar, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Posters of missing people and people who died on trains, but whose bodies were not claimed, are displayed on the wall of Tundla Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh, October 24, 2012. About 40 people on average die everyday on India's railway...more
Women try to enter the ladies' compartment of a crowded train heading towards Delhi at Noli Railway Station in Utter Pradesh, November 10, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female...more
A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai, November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved...more
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. In Mumbai there are two trains every day reserved especially for women, except on Sundays. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
