Riding the Moscow Metro

<p>A couple hugs in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. The Moscow metro was opened in 1935, and carries more passengers daily than the London and New York metro systems combined. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A woman reads a magazine in Chistye Prudy metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Men use their mobile phones as they stand in front of a mosaic depicting former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A ceiling panel is seen in Belorusskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A woman touches the nose of the "lucky dog" statue at the Ploshchad Revolyutsii Metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. Commuters believe that rubbing the nose of the bronze dog statue will bring them good luck. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A woman walks on the platform as a train arrives at Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A couple hugs on the metro in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People walk near the entrance to Arbatskaya metro station, which was built in 1953, is seen in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A woman sits on a bench at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man talks on a mobile telephone as he waits for a train at a station on Moscow's Metro underground railway, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>A couple kisses in front of a stained glass panel in Novoslobodskaya metro station, which was built in 1952, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People walk through Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People walk under the mosaic of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin at Komsomolskaya metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Women walk past a statue in Belorusskaya metro station in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People wait for the train at Prospekt Mira metro station in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Women joke with each other on the platform in Turgenevskaya metro station in Moscow, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A woman smokes outside Rizhskaya metro station in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People wait for the train in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ceiling panels are seen in Mayakovskaya metro station, which was built in 1938, in Moscow, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

