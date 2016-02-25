Riding the rails in India
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Next Slideshows
The Indian Railways
A look at the world's fourth largest railway network.
No entry to Afghans
Additional restrictions at the Greek-Macedonian border leave hundreds of people, mainly Afghans, stuck in Greece.
Least livable cities
The ten worst cities to live in the world.
Distant galaxies
Brilliant celestial systems light-years away from us.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.