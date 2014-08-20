Rights for Times Square mascots
A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
