Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 2, 2017 | 10:51am IST

Ringing in 2017

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 32
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 32
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 32
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 32
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 32
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 32
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People have a pizza delivered while waiting for the events to begin in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 32
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A woman prays during a ceremony to celebrate the new year at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 32
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Confetti falls as the clock strikes midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 32
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revelers embrace at the start of 2017 at the New Year's celebration in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
10 / 32
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay during New Year celebrations in Singapore January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 32
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Lights reading 2017 are projected on the pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
12 / 32
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 32
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers gather on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, late December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
14 / 32
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revelers gather in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
15 / 32
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 32
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Alan Boi, a fire dancer, performs during New Year celebrations in Luneta park, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 32
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 32
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Revellers watch as fireworks explode over the Quezon Memorial Circle during New Year's celebrations in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
19 / 32
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing, China, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 32
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revelers take photos and celebrate as confetti falls just after midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
21 / 32
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in the city of La Paz, Bolivia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
22 / 32
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Jay Fragus, 31, (L) and Christina Fragus, 32, kiss in Times Square while waiting for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Close
23 / 32
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
View of a light show on the city's iconic Arc de Triomphe monument during the New Year celebration in Paris, France, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
24 / 32
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People walk over the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
25 / 32
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode as "2017" is displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
26 / 32
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 32
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People watch fireworks explode around the National Monument during New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fatima El-Kareem
Close
28 / 32
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Thais hold candle lights as they pray to celebrate the new year at Sanam Luang park in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
29 / 32
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
30 / 32
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Fireworks explode over the Al-Nusoor Square during the New Year celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
31 / 32
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

Next Slideshows

Top Google searches of 2016

Top Google searches of 2016

What the world searched for this year.

31 Dec 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India pictures from this week.

30 Dec 2016
Good riddance to 2016

Good riddance to 2016

New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.

29 Dec 2016
Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa

Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa

Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 Goa-Mumbai with 154 passengers and seven crew members veered off the runway in Goa on Dec. 27, 2016.

27 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast