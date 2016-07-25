Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 26, 2016 | 1:06am IST

Rio at night

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
