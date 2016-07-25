Rio at night
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People walking on the beach are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People playing soccer are pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work out using cement weights at the end of the day, on Diabo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man takes pictures of sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A couple embraces on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the beach volleyball venue in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The bridge of the Metro Line 4 is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The lights of Vidigal favela are seen with the Dois Irmaos (Two brothers) peaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People take selfies during sunset on the rocks of Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of a highway toll booth in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Maracana Stadium is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents play beach volleyball during at night on Copacabana beach, where the Olympic beach volleyball will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The Vidigal slum is pictured from above in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pilot steers his helicopter at night over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of the center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An aerial view of the Leblon neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A Brazilian soldier patrols along Copacabana Beach on the first day of a massive security operation that they say will last through the end of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows the Trans Olympic Highway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Olympic Park where many of the venues are located for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
