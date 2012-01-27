Edition:
Rio building collapse

<p>A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>An aerial view of collapsed buildings behind the Municipal Theater (R) on a street in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A general view of the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A man takes pictures as rescue workers search for victims among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Firefighters work among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

<p>Firefighters work on the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A general view of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Rescuers work amidst the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Firefighters carry the body of a victim among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>An aerial view shows a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

