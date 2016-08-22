Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016

Rio closing ceremony

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Participants celebrate during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Olympic cauldron before the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Japanese flag is formed during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Brazilian national flag is seen projected on the stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Children sing the Brazilian national anthem during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Athletes take part in a parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the flag handover ceremony. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Athletes of France take selfies as they parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A projection is seen during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A participant takes a selfie in the rain during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Singer Julia Michaels and Kygo perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Singer Lenine performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
