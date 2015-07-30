Edition:
Thu Jul 30, 2015

Rio from above

A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children play at a concrete soccer pitch in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Children play at a concrete soccer pitch in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Children play at a concrete soccer pitch in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Giant footprints are pictured next to the construction site of the X-Park at Deodoro Sports Complex, being built for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on land owned by the Brazilian Army, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Giant footprints are pictured next to the construction site of the X-Park at Deodoro Sports Complex, being built for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on land owned by the Brazilian Army, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Giant footprints are pictured next to the construction site of the X-Park at Deodoro Sports Complex, being built for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on land owned by the Brazilian Army, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Mare slums complex, surrounding the Linha Amarela freeway (C) and Linha Vermelha freeway (bottom), is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Mare slums complex, surrounding the Linha Amarela freeway (C) and Linha Vermelha freeway (bottom), is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
An aerial view of the Mare slums complex, surrounding the Linha Amarela freeway (C) and Linha Vermelha freeway (bottom), is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2012
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro with the statue of Christ the Redeemer (R) March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro with the statue of Christ the Redeemer (R) March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro with the statue of Christ the Redeemer (R) March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of small boats at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

An aerial view of small boats at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Thursday, January 13, 2011
An aerial view of small boats at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
An aerial view of the Mare slum complex is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Mare slum complex is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
An aerial view of the Mare slum complex is seen in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Vermelha beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An aerial view of Vermelha beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
An aerial view of Vermelha beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Cable cars are seen over Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Cable cars are seen over Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2014
Cable cars are seen over Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A horse stands at a stable in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A horse stands at a stable in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A horse stands at a stable in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows Nossa Senhora de Nazareth church at Saquarema city near Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

An aerial view shows Nossa Senhora de Nazareth church at Saquarema city near Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2007
An aerial view shows Nossa Senhora de Nazareth church at Saquarema city near Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village, which is under construction in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village, which is under construction in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village, which is under construction in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the famous Christ the Redeemer atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

An aerial view of the famous Christ the Redeemer atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Thursday, January 13, 2011
An aerial view of the famous Christ the Redeemer atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A view of the Joao Havelange Olympic stadium (top L) behind the Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A view of the Joao Havelange Olympic stadium (top L) behind the Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2013
A view of the Joao Havelange Olympic stadium (top L) behind the Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People attend a concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

People attend a concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2007
People attend a concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of a part of Rio de Janeiro's south zone from above, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A view of a part of Rio de Janeiro's south zone from above, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
A view of a part of Rio de Janeiro's south zone from above, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Kids watch from above a soccer training session for children taking place at Sao Carlos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Kids watch from above a soccer training session for children taking place at Sao Carlos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
Kids watch from above a soccer training session for children taking place at Sao Carlos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
