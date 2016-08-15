Rio Olympic woes
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ryan Lochte and three fellow American swimmers were robbed by a group of armed men posing as police. The gunmen stole their cash and wallets, he said. They let the swimmers keep their cell phones and credentials. REUTERS/David Gray
The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social...more
On Tuesday night, a bus was ferrying journalists from a basketball venue to the Olympics media center when projectiles shattered two windows. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Some passengers said they heard gunshots but a police investigation concluded that they were stones. Two people suffered minor lacerations in the incident. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The games got off to a shambolic and nervous start with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues while, outside, shootings and bomb scares kept visitors on edge. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police discovered a second bullet inside the Olympic equestrian center close to the stable area, a security source said on Wednesday, the second time a stray shot has been picked up at the venue over the past week. On Saturday, a stray bullet tore...more
Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant...more
Winds wreaked havoc on the second full day of competition, forcing the cancellation of rowing races and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying signs, cafe umbrellas and other debris torn from their...more
Pedestrians help a woman who was injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood . REUTERS/Andrew Downie
A loud blast shook the media seats near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race on the first day when Brazil's bomb squad detonated an unattended backpack, amid tight security at South America's first Games. Police have detonated several...more
Next Slideshows
Team Russia
The doping inquiry into athletes that has led to many Russian competitors to be barred from Rio has cast a pall over the Games, fomenting what some have called...
Rio Olympics: Day 9
Highlights from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Usain Bolt wins the 100m
Jamaican Usain Bolt wins the Olympic men's 100m gold in 9.81 seconds at the Rio Games for a record third straight time.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.