Pictures | Sun Aug 7, 2016

Rio Olympics: Day 1

Spectators arrive at Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the 400m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil eyes the ball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Kei Nishikori of Japan is reflected in a window as he serves against Albert Ramos of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Australia's Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell celebrate winning the women's 4 x100m freestyle relay REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls as he competes on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Mack Horton of Australia competes to win gold in the men's 400m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a selfie with spectators after winning her tennis match against Sloane Stephens of USA. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Yusra Mardini of the Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Goalkeeper Tess Wester of Netherlands celebrates a save. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Mack Horton of Australia poses with his medal for the 400m freestyle. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Ming Yen Tsai of Taiwan and Soukphaxay Sithisane of Laos compete in the judo elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary leads on her way to setting a new world record in the 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Beatriz of Brazil celebrates her goal in the soccer match against Sweden. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Oleg Stepko of Azerbaijan competes during the men's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Carmelo Anthony of the USA and team mate Kyrie Irving celebrate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary reacts after winning and setting a new world record in the 400m medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Kosuke Hagino of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in the 400m medley. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Emese Szasz of Hungary (C) celebrates winning the gold medal with Rossella Fiamingo of Italy and Sun Yiwen of China in the epee competition. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Andreas Toba of Germany is consoled by teammate Lukas Dauser during the men's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Sun Yiwen of China (L) celebrates after winning the match in the epee individual bronze medal bout. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium celebrates as he crosses the finish in the men's road race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
South Korean team volleyball players celebrate defeating Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Goalkeeper Konstantinos Flegkas of Greece makes a save during a water polo prelimary round against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fabian Hambuchen of Germany reacts after competing on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Alex Sobers of Barbados competes in the men's 400m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts after losing her match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Cyclists start the race from Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
