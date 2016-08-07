Rio Olympics: Day 1
Spectators arrive at Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the 400m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil eyes the ball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Kei Nishikori of Japan is reflected in a window as he serves against Albert Ramos of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell celebrate winning the women's 4 x100m freestyle relay REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls as he competes on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mack Horton of Australia competes to win gold in the men's 400m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a selfie with spectators after winning her tennis match against Sloane Stephens of USA. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Yusra Mardini of the Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Goalkeeper Tess Wester of Netherlands celebrates a save. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mack Horton of Australia poses with his medal for the 400m freestyle. REUTERS/David Gray
Ming Yen Tsai of Taiwan and Soukphaxay Sithisane of Laos compete in the judo elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary leads on her way to setting a new world record in the 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Beatriz of Brazil celebrates her goal in the soccer match against Sweden. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Oleg Stepko of Azerbaijan competes during the men's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carmelo Anthony of the USA and team mate Kyrie Irving celebrate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary reacts after winning and setting a new world record in the 400m medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Kosuke Hagino of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in the 400m medley. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Emese Szasz of Hungary (C) celebrates winning the gold medal with Rossella Fiamingo of Italy and Sun Yiwen of China in the epee competition. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Andreas Toba of Germany is consoled by teammate Lukas Dauser during the men's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sun Yiwen of China (L) celebrates after winning the match in the epee individual bronze medal bout. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium celebrates as he crosses the finish in the men's road race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
South Korean team volleyball players celebrate defeating Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Goalkeeper Konstantinos Flegkas of Greece makes a save during a water polo prelimary round against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Fabian Hambuchen of Germany reacts after competing on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Alex Sobers of Barbados competes in the men's 400m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts after losing her match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cyclists start the race from Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
