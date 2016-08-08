Edition:
Rio Olympics: Day 2

Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after his 4 x 100m freestyle team won the gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Esteban Grimalt of Chile competes in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Lely Burgos of Puerto Rico reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Masashi Ebinuma of Japan and Ma Duanbin of China compete in the judo competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom competes on his way to setting a new world record in the 100m breaststroke REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Elissa Downie of United Kingdom falls during her floor routine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden approaches the wall to set a new world record in the 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Oreane Lechenault of France competes on the beam during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Kathryn Johnson of the U.S. tackles Ellia Green of Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary competes in the 100m backstroke. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom celebrates after setting a new world record. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Carlos Andres Mina of Ecuador is seen on the floor during his bout against Serge Michel of Germany. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Shi Tingmao of China and Wu Minxia of China compete in the synchronised 3m springboard. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates setting a new world record in the 400m freestyle with Leah Smith. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A fan dressed as a cow cheers on from the stands during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Souleymane Cissokho of France competes in a boxing bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo reacts during the judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Alaa Ali (below) of Iraq reacts as he collides with a player from Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S. react during their match against Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic and Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Sofia Rito of Uruguay competes in the weightlifting 53kg category. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Charity Williams of Canada is tackled by Danielle Waterman of United Kingdom during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
The pack of riders during first lap of the women's road race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Hugo Calderano of Brazil is seen through the Olympic rings during his table tennis match against Par Gerell of Sweden. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
