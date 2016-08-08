Rio Olympics: Day 2
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after his 4 x 100m freestyle team won the gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Esteban Grimalt of Chile competes in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lely Burgos of Puerto Rico reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Masashi Ebinuma of Japan and Ma Duanbin of China compete in the judo competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom competes on his way to setting a new world record in the 100m breaststroke REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Elissa Downie of United Kingdom falls during her floor routine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden approaches the wall to set a new world record in the 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Oreane Lechenault of France competes on the beam during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kathryn Johnson of the U.S. tackles Ellia Green of Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary competes in the 100m backstroke. REUTERS/David Gray
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom celebrates after setting a new world record. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Carlos Andres Mina of Ecuador is seen on the floor during his bout against Serge Michel of Germany. REUTERS/Pool
Shi Tingmao of China and Wu Minxia of China compete in the synchronised 3m springboard. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates setting a new world record in the 400m freestyle with Leah Smith. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A fan dressed as a cow cheers on from the stands during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Souleymane Cissokho of France competes in a boxing bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo reacts during the judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alaa Ali (below) of Iraq reacts as he collides with a player from Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S. react during their match against Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic and Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sofia Rito of Uruguay competes in the weightlifting 53kg category. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Charity Williams of Canada is tackled by Danielle Waterman of United Kingdom during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The pack of riders during first lap of the women's road race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Hugo Calderano of Brazil is seen through the Olympic rings during his table tennis match against Par Gerell of Sweden. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Today's Olympic news: Record swims
World records were shattered in the pool on the first night of competition at the Rio Games.
Rio Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from the first day of competition at the Rio Games.
Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Opening Ceremony athlete parade
The athletes arrive at the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.