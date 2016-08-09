Rio Olympics: Day 3
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates after winning gold in the 57kg women's judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates during women's 58kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the 200m butterfly preliminary. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A general view of women's sabre individual quarterfinals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
(L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands react as Lonneke Sloetjes misses a save during their volleyball game against USA. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her match in the women's sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rafaela Silva of Brazil and Corina Caprioriu of Romania compete in women's 57kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Canada bench, including Miah-Marie Langlois and Katherine Plouffe of Canada celebrate at the end of the game against Serbia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Roko Ukic and Dario Saric of Croatia celebrate their basketball victory as Pau Gasol of Spain walks off court. REUTERS/Jim Young
Gemma Tattersall of United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in the individual cross country. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Jean-Charles Valladont of France competes in men's archery. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Portia Woodman of New Zealand evades tackle by Emily Scarratt of United Kingdom to score a try in women's rugby semifinals. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Katerina Kudejova of Czech Republic competes in women's kayak heats. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sophia Velikaia of Russia (R) competes with Manon Brunet of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sukanya Srisurat of Thailand celebrates after setting a new Olympic record by snatching 110kg in 58kg women's weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sim Hae-In of South Korea and Angelica Wallen of Sweden in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Clemente Russo of Italy competes in the men's heavy 91kg round of 16 preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Gemma Tattersall of United Kingdom riding Quicklook V attempts the cross of a water obstacle in cross country preliminary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Julio Cesar Salamanca Pineda of El Salvador celebrates in the men's 62kg preliminary weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ekaterina Ilina of Russia and Estelle Nze Minko of France in action in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Matteo Aicardi of Italy and Igor Kovacevic of France in action in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Sophia Velikaia of Russia competes with Cecilia Berder of France in fencing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jane Claxton of Australia (C) competes with Kathleen Sharkey of USA (R) in women's field hockey. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ayesha Al Balooshi of United Arab Emirates competes in women's 58kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Kyriakos Pontikeas of Greece shoots to score a goal against Serbia in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hong Kuk Hyon of North Korea and Pierre Duprat of France compete in men's 73kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during her fencing match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ryu Eun-Hee of South Korea, Yoo Hyun-Ji of South Korea and Kim Jin-Yi of South Korea in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbian players jump into the water during their match against Greece in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Yosuke Nakayama of Japan reacts after an unsuccessful lift in men's 62kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mariafe Artacho and Nicole Laird of Australia react during their women's beach volleyball match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Magdiel Estrada of Cuba and Jaromir Jezek of Czech Republic compete in men's 73kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan recovers after capsizing in men's single sculls repechages. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serbian players react on the bench during their men's water polo match against Greece. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
