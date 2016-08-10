Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 9:41am IST

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal, the 21st of his career, in the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Simone Biles celebrates with team mates following her floor routine during the women's team final. Team USA won gold in the event. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Olympic champion and world number one tumbled out of the Rio singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Svitolina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
USA's Michael Phelps reacts after winning his 20th career gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A general view of the Olympic diving pool and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed, contrasting sharply against the still-blue color of another pool beside it. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
USA's Simone Biles, Gabrielle Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Alexandra Raisman pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born in Rio's Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Ron and Nellie Biles, the parents of Simone Biles, react as USA wins gold in the women's team final. At right is Adria Biles, sister of Simone Biles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Haniel Langaro of Brazil and Matej Gaber of Slovenia in action during men's preliminary handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Zhao Minggang of China reacts as he is sponged during men's middle boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Gabrielle Douglas competes on the uneven bars during the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary plays against China in women's water polo preliminary round. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon celebrates after winning his bout in men's middle 75kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Anton Chupkov of Russia competes in the men's 200m breaststroke preliminaries. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during men's single sculls semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps and Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary pose with their medals REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rachel Fattal of USA and Maica Garcia Godoy of Spain in action in women's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Li Xiaoxia of China eyes the ball during play against Cheng I-Ching of Taiwan in women's singles table tennis quarterfinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as a boy runs on to the court to ask him for an autograph, after he won his match against Juan Monaco of Argentina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Kim Song I of North Korea celebrates by throwing balls into the audience after winning her match against Yu Mengyu of Singapore in women's table tennis quarterfinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Cristian Poglajen (L) and Demian Gonzalez of Argentina hug supporters during the match against Russia in men's volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Ilyas Abbadi of Algeria and Mpi Anauel Ngamissengue of Congo compete in men's middle 75kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Mahsa Javar of Iran waits for the start of women's single sculls seminifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Marcel Hacker of Germany is attended to after collapsing on dock after men's double sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Robel Kiros Habte of Ethiopia competes in the men's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Nikolai Novosjolov of Estonia competes with Park Kyoung-Doo of South Korea in men's epee preliminary. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Edward Jenkins of Australia and Jonathan Laugel of France in action in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rami Anis, a Syrian swimmer with the Refugee Olympic Athletes, prepares for the men's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in women's 63kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
United Kingdom''s women's team during a practice session in track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Nick Lucena of USA competes in men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Ai Fukuhara of Japan takes a picture after winning her match against Feng Tianwei of Singapore in women's table tennis quarterfinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Sven Maresch of Germany and Sergiu Toma of United Arab Emirates compete in men's 81kg judo preliminary. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Cedric Sorhaindo and Luka Karabatic of France and Borja Fernandez of Qatar in action in men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Serghei Cechir of Moldova reacts in men's 69kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Chinese players jump into the water during their match against Hungary in women's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rowers of the U.S. team carry a boat to the water early in the morning ahead of competition, Lagoa Stadium, Rio De Janeiro. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Croatian players defend a shot from Argentina during their handball match. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
