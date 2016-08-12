Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 9:21am IST

Rio Olympics: Day 6

USA's Michael Phelps gestures to refer to the four gold medals he has won at this Olympics, after winning his 22nd career Olympic gold medal in the 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Simone Biles of USA celebrates winning gold in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Kayla Harrison celebrates winning the judo 78k gold medal as Audrey Tcheumeo of France reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Blood is seen on the face of Vladimir Margaryan of Armenia as he competes in men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Wallace Leandro De Souza of Brazil spikes the ball against (L-R) Aaron Russell, David Lee and Matt Anderson of USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning the women's team fencing final. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsized in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Romania celebrates winning the gold medal in epee team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Jun Mizutani of Japan drops his racquet as he celebrates winning his match against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus in the men's singles table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Ryan Murphy reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
UISA's Kayla Harrison celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Carlotta Ferlito of Italy drinks honey before her routine on the vault in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ma Long of China eyes the ball during play against Zhang Jike of China during the men's singles table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Laura Trott and Kate Archibald of Great Britain celebrate setting a world record in women's team pursuit track cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Audrey Tcheumeo of France celebrates in women's 78kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic celebrates winning the gold medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Asuka Teramoto of Japan competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Brooke Sweat of USA competes in women's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of USA win gold and silver respectively at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Kayla Harrison of USA celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in women's 78kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Tim Agaba of South Africa evades James Rodwell of United Kingdom men's rugby semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Mohammed Rabii of Morocco competes men's welter 69kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
USA's Simone Biles strikes her finishing pose on the floor during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Seda Tutkhalian of Russia competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Joao Kiyotake, of Japanese descent, plays with his father's camera during a visit to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Gael Monfils of France celebrates after winning his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in men's tennis singles preliminary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ramadan Darwish of Egypt competes in men's 100kg judo repechage. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Kai Hafner of Germany and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action in men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his match against Gilles Simon of France in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of United Kingdom compete in mixed multihull sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Close up of the hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Lauren Smith jumps to return a shot as Heather Olver of United Kingdom looks on during their match against Kah Mun Vivian Hoo and Khe Wei Woon of Malaysia. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil celebrates after winning match against David Goffin of Belgium in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ma Long of China celebrates after winning his match against Jun Mizutani of Japan during mens' singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ryunosuke Haga of Japan and Rafael Buzacarini of Brazil compete in men's judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Luuka Jones of New Zealand competes in the woman's single kayak. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
David Florence and Richard Hounslow of the United Kingdom compete in men's double canoe. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Bronze medalists Kjetil Borch and Olaf Tufte of Norway pose with children on their shoulders during medal ceremony for men's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A player from Poland casts a shadow as she competes in woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch of Ireland celebrate after the finish in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Mami Umeki of Japan and Abigel Joo of Hungary compete during woman's 78 kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Goalkeeper Victoria Chamorro of Brazil in action during woman's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
