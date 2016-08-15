Edition:
Rio Olympics: Day 9

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Sarah Robles of the U.S. reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Larissa of Brazil is embraced by her nephew Enzo Buaruqe, 9, after defeating Switzerland in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
He Zi of China receives a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning his tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa runs towards the finish line on his way to setting a new world record in the 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
France celebrates winning the epee team final match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes in the men's omnium 4km individual pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Alisa Kiriliuk of Russia and Liudmila Dmitrieva of Russia sail after the competition. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Saeid Mourad Abdvali of Iran and Viktor Nemes of Serbia compete in the greco-woman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates a gold medal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
John Cotterill of Australia and Konstantinos Mourikis of Greece compete in the water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Max Heinzer of Switzerland competes with Vadim Anokhin of Russia in the epee team event. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Stefana Veljkovic of Serbia (C) reacts as Tijana Malesevic talks to her in the preliminary volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
