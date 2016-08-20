Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 20, 2016 | 9:01am IST

Rio Olympics: Day 14

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team won the race REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
1 / 27
Team Russia competes in the sychronised swimming free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2 / 27
Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates winning the 5,000m final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
3 / 27
Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
4 / 27
Athletes are reflected in a puddle as they compete in the 50km race walk. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
5 / 27
Josephine Henning of Germany and teammate Tabea Kemme celebrate their gold medal win in the soccer. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
6 / 27
Hassan Yazdanicharati (of Iran celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
7 / 27
Team USA's Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay after being disqualified in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
8 / 27
Tori Bowie of the U.S. crosses the finish line ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica to win the gold. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
9 / 27
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand competes. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
10 / 27
Gold medalist Ashton Eaton of the U.S.. celebrates with his medal on the podium. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
11 / 27
Nur Tatar of Turkey celebrates after defeating Chuang Chia-Chia of Taiwan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
12 / 27
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
13 / 27
Galymzhan Usserbayev of Kazakhstan and Evgheni Nedealco of Moldova compete in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
14 / 27
Gold medalists Alison and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil celebrate their men's beach volleyball win on the podium. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
15 / 27
Naima Bakkal of Morocco competes in the women's taekwondo. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
16 / 27
Laura Dijkema of Netherlands reactsduring volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
17 / 27
Erlon Souza and Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil compete in teh men's canoe double 1000m. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
18 / 27
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
19 / 27
Mariana Pajon of Colombia leads the race in heat 1, run 1 of women's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
20 / 27
Lin Dan of China plays against Chong Wei Lee of Malaysia during men's badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
21 / 27
Goalkeeper Victoria Chamorro of Brazil competes in water polo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
22 / 27
Jordan Burroughs of the U.S. and Augusto Midana of Guinea-Bissau compete in wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
23 / 27
Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
24 / 27
Evan Dunfee of Canada reacts after crossing the finish line in the 50km walk race. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
25 / 27
Team Russia competes in the synchronised swimming free routine. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
26 / 27
New Zealand reacts after their loss to Germany (L) in the bronze medal hockey final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
27 / 27
Bolt leads Jamaica to relay gold

Next Slideshows

Usain Bolt's Jamaica wins the 4x100m relay ahead of Japan and Canada.

20 Aug 2016
