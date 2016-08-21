Rio Olympics: Day 15
Mo Farah of Britain poses after winning the gold in the 5000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Diana Taurasi of the U.S. hugs team mate Angel McCoughtry after winning the gold in basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jenny Rissveds of Sweden competes to win the mountain bike final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen of the U.S. reacts as she crosses finish line in the triathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates after winning the 800m final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Seimone Augustus of the U.S. competes in the basketball final. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Zheng Shuyin of China celebrates after defeating Maria Espinoza of Mexico. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win gold in the 4x400m relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Margarita Mamun of Russia (L) and compatriot Yana Kudryavtseva celebrate winning the gold and the silver respectively in rhythmic gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
J'Den Cox of the U,S. celebrates winning the bronze medal in the wrestling. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ruth Beitia of Spain celebrates winning gold in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Shakur Stevenson of the U.S. reacts after losing his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the 5000m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Taha Akgul of Turkey celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Players of Montenegro and Italy compete in the water polo final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thomas Daley of Britain competes in the 10m platform semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors wait to receive the batons in the 4x400m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Johannes Vetter of Germany competes in the javelin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Caster Semenya of South Africa competes on the way to winning the gold medal in the 800m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. wins the gold, ahead of bronze medalist Nicholas Willis of New Zealand. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inika McPherson of the U.S. rests as she prepares to compete in the high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes compete in the triathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Head Coach Marina Maljkovic of Serbia is hoisted by her team after victory in the bronze medal game. REUTERS/Jim Young
Goalkeeper Stefano Tempesti of Italy (L) and teammates celebrate their victory against Montenegro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Rafinha of Brazil celebrates his team's win over Germany in their gold medal men's football match. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Kitty Chiller, Chef de Mission for Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, wipes her eyes during a press conference in which she spoke about the fines levied against a group of their athletes for entering the basketball arena without proper...more
Max Rendschmidt of Germany leaps from boat after winning gold in Men's Kayak Four (K4) 1000m final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Inbee Park of South Korea hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during final round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
