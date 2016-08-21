Rio Olympics: Day 16
Tony Yoka of France celebrates after winning his boxing match against Joseph Joyce of Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the marathon. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes in the men's cross-country mountain bike race. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ludovic Fabregas and Luc Abalo of France block Mads Mensah Larsen of Denmark during the gold medal handball game. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Alistair Brownlee and Jonathan Brownlee of Britain lie on the ground after the finish of the men's triathlon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The coach of Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia takes off his clothes as he protests after the men's wrestling match against Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan competes during men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Bruno and Sergio of Brazil celebrate winning the match and the gold medal in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan celebrates with his coach after winning the bronze medal in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Gold medalist Sergio of Brazil is tossed by his teammates at the men's volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes during the men's cross-county mountain bike race. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Daniel Narcisse of France tries to score a goal past Henrik Toft Hansen of Denmark during the gold medal handball game. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S. slips at the finish of the men's marathon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Harrison Barnes takes a selfie with Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the U.S. after the basketball victory ceremony REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico and Borislav Novachkov of Bulgaria compete in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 15
Highlights from the fifteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Rio Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from the fourteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Bolt leads Jamaica to relay gold
Usain Bolt's Jamaica wins the 4x100m relay ahead of Japan and Canada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.