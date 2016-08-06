Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spectators use their phones. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic flag is risen. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima prepares to light the Olympic flame. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
USA flagbearer Michael Phelps. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man with a Brazilian flag kisses a woman dressed in the German flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A performer takes part. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Athletes carry the Olympic flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
The French contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children run with kites in the shape of doves. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Annita performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The olympic rings are displayed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Performers dance. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Performers. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The flame is handed over. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Vanderlei de Lima holds up the Olympic torch before lighting the Olympic cauldron. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
The Olympic Flame is seen lit. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Next Slideshows
Opening Ceremony athlete parade
The athletes arrive at the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Opening Ceremony from the favela
Watching the Rio Olympics opening ceremony from the Mangueira favela slum.
Rio's Olympic security
Security is ramped up at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Rio's venues from space
Satellite images of the Olympic venues in Rio de Janeiro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.