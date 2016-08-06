Edition:
Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers take part. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Spectators use their phones. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Olympic flag is risen. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima prepares to light the Olympic flame. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
USA flagbearer Michael Phelps. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A man with a Brazilian flag kisses a woman dressed in the German flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A performer takes part. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes carry the Olympic flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The French contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Children run with kites in the shape of doves. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Annita performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The olympic rings are displayed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers dance. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Performers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The flame is handed over. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Vanderlei de Lima holds up the Olympic torch before lighting the Olympic cauldron. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Olympic Flame is seen lit. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
