Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist
Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes in individual jumping. Skelton won gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff that none of the five riders who followed could catch. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes. The 58-year-old, who is competing in this seventh Olympics and helped win a team gold at London 2012, went clear on Big Star in 42.82 seconds.REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star jumps. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Nick Skelton of Britain poses with his gold medal afyter the individual jumping event. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nick Skelton of Britain on his horse Big Star celebrates his gold medal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
