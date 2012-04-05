Rio's biggest slum
A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy plays video games next to his brother in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People walk around in the Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents take picture during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police helicopter flies over Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
An elderly woman walks to her house as policemen patrol the Rocinha Slum during a operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People look out of a window in Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols a street as a boy looks on during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes a position near a woman during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman stands near the window as competitors run during the "Rocinha de Bracos Abertos" (Rocinha with Open Arms) race at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen check a suspect in Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazilian policemen carry the body of a suspected drug trafficker in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum, while men carry bags of cement, during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children play in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Passengers in a bus look at a policeman aiming his weapon as he travels at the back of a police pickup truck with slabs of marijuana seized during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum entrance where police have set up a checkpoint, before the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Foreign tourists visit Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man talks with policemen as they patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
